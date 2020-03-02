Shirley Homan

Shirley Homan

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Homan, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.

She died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1925-2020

Shirley Catherine Homan, daughter of Charles and Anna (Kemp) Treinen, was born July 10, 1925, in Remsen, Iowa. She attended Iowa Business School.

Shirley worked for several years as a secretary for the FBI.

On May 5, 1951, Shirley was united in marriage to Gerald Joseph Homan in Remsen, Iowa. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage and nine children.

Shirley lived most of her married life in Creighton. She was a mother, spouse and homemaker. Shirley enjoyed reading, gardening, baking (famous for her cinnamon rolls and coffeecakes), sewing and singing. She was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and was active in the church choir and altar society. She especially enjoyed mentoring young people through the Prayer Partner Program.

Shirley was also a member of her bowling team for 51 years and enjoyed her monthly bridge club.

Shirley is survived by her children, Karen (Gary) Gottsch of Cambridge, Mark (Terri) Homan of Creighton, Catherine (Robert Garis) Homan of Tucson, Ariz., Susan Homan of Kensington, Md., Patricia (Dana) Falter of Lincoln, Allen (Marianne) Homan of Chantilly, Va., Deborah (Abel) Cerrato of Kingwood, Texas, and Anne Crawford of Portland, Ore.; a daughter-in-law, Stacy Homan; 14 grandchildren, Aaron Gottsch, Heather Mosley, Haley Homan, Tanner Homan, Katherine Homan, Alex Homan, Ethan Crawford, Logan Crawford, Creighton Homan, Christopher Falter, Allie Sprout, Alexandra Cerrato, Gabriella Cerrato and Daniel Cerrato; eight great-grandchildren, Alaina Mosley, Ava Mosley, Wyatt Gottsch, Aiden Gottsch, Elijah Sprout, Grayson Sprout, Aubrey Falter and Caraline Falter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; son Stephen; great-grandson Hunter Mosley; and nine siblings, Roman Treinen, Calista Cach, Jerry Treinen, Charles Treinen, John Treinen, Richard Treinen, Kenneth Treinen, Ruth Cach and Joan Bachmann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avera Creighton Care Centre in memory of Shirley Homan, 1603 Main St., Creighton, NE 68729.

