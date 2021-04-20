PLAINVIEW — Services for Shirley Hoffman, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
She died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at CHI Hospital in Plainview.
1935-2021
The service will be telecast to the adjoining parish hall.
Shirley Ann Voecks Hoffman was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Foster to Arlen and Fronie (Duerst) Voecks. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1953 and then attended Wayne State College, earning a teaching certificate.
She taught school in Norfolk and rural Pierce County schools until her marriage to Jack Hoffman in 1956. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Julie, Jeanie, Robert and Rory. Jack and Shirley began farming northeast of Plainview in 1958 until retiring in 2018.
Shirley actively participated in all aspects of farming and was the cow milker, gate keeper, lunch packer, parts runner, bookkeeper, cook and baker. She loved to bake and always had cookies on the counter and cakes decorated for every birthday.
Shirley was a busy lady and actively participated in many organizations, always helping where needed, quietly behind the scenes.
Shirley faithfully served St. Paul’s Church as an active member of the altar society, holding every office multiple times, as well as teaching religious education and organizing mission projects. In 2006, she was the recipient of the Mullen Award, one of the highest honors awarded to a layperson. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Lambrecht Cemetery Board, Klick and Klatter Club, and volunteered at the Pierce County Fair for over 50 years, resulting in her being named to the Pierce County Hall of Fame in 2014.
Shirley’s greatest love after her family was sewing and crafting. The first half of her life was filled with sewing craft projects of all types for sale and gifts, and the second half was dedicated to quilting. Most recently, she belonged to a group sewing quilts to benefit the Plainview Library. She made well over 400 quilts, table runners and blankets, all of which were gifted to family, friends and organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gene.
Survivors include spouse Jack; her daughters, Julie (Mark) Newman and Jeanie Hoffman; sons Robert (Val) Hoffman and Rory (Paula) Hoffman; grandchildren Josh Newman, Cassie (Shea) Trumbauer, Jennifer (Aaron) Wolfe, Grace Hoffman, Jaxson Hoffman, Weston Hoffman, Ashley (Chris) Graves, Lindsey (Cody) Rozeboom, Tyler Wattier, Shelby Wattier, Alex (Tessa) Held and Rachel (Landon) Hook; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Peggy Voecks, Janice Maly, Joyce (Bill) Neuman and Judy (Bob) Campagnone; a brother-in-law, Darrell (Claire) Hoffman; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed the Plainview Library Foundation, Plainview Klown Doll Museum or the American Cancer Society.