You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Hoffman

Shirley Hoffman

PLAINVIEW — Services for Shirley Hoffman, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

She died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at CHI Hospital in Plainview.

1935-2021

The service will be telecast to the adjoining parish hall.

Shirley Ann Voecks Hoffman was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Foster to Arlen and Fronie (Duerst) Voecks. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1953 and then attended Wayne State College, earning a teaching certificate.

She taught school in Norfolk and rural Pierce County schools until her marriage to Jack Hoffman in 1956. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Julie, Jeanie, Robert and Rory. Jack and Shirley began farming northeast of Plainview in 1958 until retiring in 2018.

Shirley actively participated in all aspects of farming and was the cow milker, gate keeper, lunch packer, parts runner, bookkeeper, cook and baker. She loved to bake and always had cookies on the counter and cakes decorated for every birthday.

Shirley was a busy lady and actively participated in many organizations, always helping where needed, quietly behind the scenes.

Shirley faithfully served St. Paul’s Church as an active member of the altar society, holding every office multiple times, as well as teaching religious education and organizing mission projects. In 2006, she was the recipient of the Mullen Award, one of the highest honors awarded to a layperson. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Lambrecht Cemetery Board, Klick and Klatter Club, and volunteered at the Pierce County Fair for over 50 years, resulting in her being named to the Pierce County Hall of Fame in 2014.

Shirley’s greatest love after her family was sewing and crafting. The first half of her life was filled with sewing craft projects of all types for sale and gifts, and the second half was dedicated to quilting. Most recently, she belonged to a group sewing quilts to benefit the Plainview Library. She made well over 400 quilts, table runners and blankets, all of which were gifted to family, friends and organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gene.

Survivors include spouse Jack; her daughters, Julie (Mark) Newman and Jeanie Hoffman; sons Robert (Val) Hoffman and Rory (Paula) Hoffman; grandchildren Josh Newman, Cassie (Shea) Trumbauer, Jennifer (Aaron) Wolfe, Grace Hoffman, Jaxson Hoffman, Weston Hoffman, Ashley (Chris) Graves, Lindsey (Cody) Rozeboom, Tyler Wattier, Shelby Wattier, Alex (Tessa) Held and Rachel (Landon) Hook; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Peggy Voecks, Janice Maly, Joyce (Bill) Neuman and Judy (Bob) Campagnone; a brother-in-law, Darrell (Claire) Hoffman; and numerous devoted nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed the Plainview Library Foundation, Plainview Klown Doll Museum or the American Cancer Society.

Tags

In other news

Ed Ritts

Ed Ritts

O’NEILL — Services for Ed Ritts, 84, O’Neill, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery, east of O’Neill.

Joyce Schaecher

Joyce Schaecher

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce D. Schaecher, 73, Tilden, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove at a later date.

Lois Urwiler

Lois Urwiler

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Lois Urwiler, 85, St. Edward, formerly of Page, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Lois Welch

Lois Welch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Shirley Hoffman

Shirley Hoffman

PLAINVIEW — Services for Shirley Hoffman, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Donald Goodnight

Donald Goodnight

LONG PINE — Memorial services for Donald R. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Per his wishes, his body was donated for anatomical study.

Jane Lichtenberg

Jane Lichtenberg

NELIGH — Services for Jane Lichtenberg, 68, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Charles Davis

Charles Davis

YORK — Private graveside services for Charles J. Davis, 96, York, will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Lois Welch

Lois Welch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara