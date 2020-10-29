You have permission to edit this article.
Shirley Hoffart

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Shirley Hoffart, 84, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Hospital in Plainview.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Sally Townsend

Sally Townsend

CROFTON — Services for Sally Townsend, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mel Selting

Mel Selting

O’NEILL — Services for Mel Selting, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by Elgin Ame…

Rebecca Thompson

Rebecca Thompson

Private viewing and celebration of life for Rebecca S. R. Thompson, 53, Aurora, Colo., will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 19441 E. Navarro Drive, in Aurora.

Jack Peters

Jack Peters

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Peters, 61, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Robert Stein

Robert Stein

BLOOMFIELD — Private graveside services for Robert “Bob” Stein, 89, Yankton, will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery at a later date.

Maedean Peters

Maedean Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Helen Holtgrew

Helen Holtgrew

WINSIDE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Julia Meier

Julia Meier

LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

