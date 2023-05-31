AINSWORTH — Services for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, were Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. The Rev. David Randall officiated. Burial was in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Memorials were suggested to the Ainsworth Senior Center or the Brown County Hospital Auxiliary.
Shirley Hoefel died Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Bassett.
1925-2023
Shirley Jean, surviving twin of Harley and Carrie (Baier) McCoid, was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Sioux City. Shirley lived in Ainsworth before moving to WaKeeney, Kan., where she graduated in 1943. She attended Fort Hayes State College.
She married Dale Baker in 1947. They raised five children and farmed for 43 years in rural Ainsworth.
Following Dale’s death in 1991, she was reacquainted with Harold Hoefel. She’d fallen in love with Harold in her younger days but had lost contact with him during the war. They were married 1994 and lived in Odessa, Wash. After Harold’s death in 2006, she moved back to Ainsworth.
For 73 years, she was an active member of Ainsworth United Methodist Church, where she served as secretary for 20 years and was active in choir, circle, quilting and the prayer shawl ministry.
Shirley was preceded in death by both spouses; a son, Paul; and grandson Dylan.
Survivors include her sister, Phyllis Carson of Los Angeles; four children and their spouses: Norman (Pat) Baker of Tempe, Ariz., Keith (Marilyn) Baker of Ainsworth, Nancy (Charlie) Keithline of Tulsa, Okla., Patti (Don) Anderson (widow of son Paul) of Adams and Sheila (Mike) Wolfe of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, David Baker, Bill Baker, Carrie Shaked, Greg Gomez, Andy Wolfe, Craig Wolfe and Shannon McClain; 14 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson.