Shirley Henkenius

ELGIN — Services for Shirley A. Henkenius, 83, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2019
Shirley Ann Henkenius, daughter of William and Hildagard (Welding) Sehi, was born on Nov. 7, 1935, at the family’s home place in rural Clearwater. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater and attended school at a rural Clearwater country school through the eighth grade.
On Oct. 12, 1955, Shirley was united in marriage to John Donald Henkenius at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The couple made their home southeast of Elgin until moving to rural Clearwater. They later moved to Elgin, where Shirley worked as a bartender at Pines Bar, as well as a noon aid and janitor at Elgin Public School.
Shirley was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Boniface Christian Mothers in Elgin. She enjoyed fishing, quilting, gambling, playing cards and spending time with family.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Larry Henkenius of Elgin and Donny (Jen Norton) Henkenius of Clearwater; her daughters, Patricia (Duane) Ohlrich of Columbus, Linda (John) Nadolski of Valentine, Mary (Bob) Bauer of Elgin, Diane (Kasey) Landers of Abilene, Kan., and Janet (Berton Jr.) Dozler of Elgin; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Henkenius Towns of Giltner; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Wilma Schaecher of Norfolk and Laura Mae Spieker of Neligh; a brother, David (Marilyn) Sehi of Clearwater; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, John Donald; a son, Edward; and a daughter, Sharon.
