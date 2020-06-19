Shirley Hames

LAUREL — Private memorial services, burial and a celebration of life for Shirley A. Hames, 81, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held Aug. 8, 2020, in Laurel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Elmhurst Community Funeral Home of Elmhurst, Ill.
She died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Lexington Health Care Center in Lombard, Ill., after a short illness.
1938-2020
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, a cremation has taken place.
Shirley Ann was the daughter of Edward W. and Olive M. (Hirschman) Caster, born Aug. 2, 1938, in Crofton. She was raised on a farm in Knox County and graduated from Crofton High School, Class of 1957.
Shirley was united in marriage to Ralph F. Whitehorn on June 21, 1958. Together they had five children. Shirley married Don Richards in the summer of 1976 in Laurel and the couple resided in the Belden area until Don passed away in December 1986. Shirley married Ronald B. Hames on Oct. 19, 1991, in Yankton and the couple resided in Laurel until Ron passed away in 2009.
Shirley was a bartender at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse and was also a certified dietician at the Hillcrest Care Center for many years in Laurel. Shirley continued to live in Laurel until 2010 when she moved to Elmhurst, Ill., to be closer to family.
Shirley enjoyed music throughout her life. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially in church, and played the piano and accordion and always ensured that her five children had access to the musical arts throughout the years. Shirley enjoyed baking, art and crafts, her many bracelets, and an occasional red beer and chocolate strawberries and champagne.
Shirley will be so dearly missed by her five children, Ryan and Diana Whitehorn of Lincoln, Sheryl A. and Randall S. Wolf of Florida, Sharon L. and Timothy V. Kirlin of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Tammra L. and Richard K. Hense of Lincoln, Laurie M. Mendoza of Chaska, Minn.; grandson Alexander C. Winbolt of Longmont, Colo.; granddaughter Bailey L. Winbolt of Oakbrook Terrace; and grandson Oscar A. Mendoza of Chaska. Shirley is also survived by her brother, Richard D. Caster of Aurora, Colo.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Kermit, brother Randall and sister Natalie (Toby).