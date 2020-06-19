COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Shirley Hames

Shirley Hames

LAUREL — Private memorial services, burial and a celebration of life for Shirley A. Hames, 81, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held Aug. 8, 2020, in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Elmhurst Community Funeral Home of Elmhurst, Ill.

She died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Lexington Health Care Center in Lombard, Ill., after a short illness.

1938-2020

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, a cremation has taken place.

Shirley Ann was the daughter of Edward W. and Olive M. (Hirschman) Caster, born Aug. 2, 1938, in Crofton. She was raised on a farm in Knox County and graduated from Crofton High School, Class of 1957.

Shirley was united in marriage to Ralph F. Whitehorn on June 21, 1958. Together they had five children. Shirley married Don Richards in the summer of 1976 in Laurel and the couple resided in the Belden area until Don passed away in December 1986. Shirley married Ronald B. Hames on Oct. 19, 1991, in Yankton and the couple resided in Laurel until Ron passed away in 2009.

Shirley was a bartender at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse and was also a certified dietician at the Hillcrest Care Center for many years in Laurel. Shirley continued to live in Laurel until 2010 when she moved to Elmhurst, Ill., to be closer to family.

Shirley enjoyed music throughout her life. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially in church, and played the piano and accordion and always ensured that her five children had access to the musical arts throughout the years. Shirley enjoyed baking, art and crafts, her many bracelets, and an occasional red beer and chocolate strawberries and champagne.

Shirley will be so dearly missed by her five children, Ryan and Diana Whitehorn of Lincoln, Sheryl A. and Randall S. Wolf of Florida, Sharon L. and Timothy V. Kirlin of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Tammra L. and Richard K. Hense of Lincoln, Laurie M. Mendoza of Chaska, Minn.; grandson Alexander C. Winbolt of Longmont, Colo.; granddaughter Bailey L. Winbolt of Oakbrook Terrace; and grandson Oscar A. Mendoza of Chaska. Shirley is also survived by her brother, Richard D. Caster of Aurora, Colo.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Kermit, brother Randall and sister Natalie (Toby).

Tags

In other news

Roger Sage

CROFTON — Services for Roger Sage, 68, of Crofton are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Lena Hockabout

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Lena R. Hockabout, 48, of Battle Creek are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Rosemary Westerhold

STANTON — Services for Rosemary E. Westerhold, 86, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Richard Lamoureaux

Services for Richard L. Lamoureaux, 76, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Norfolk, were held Friday, June 19, in Albuquerque.

Germaine Becker

Germaine Becker

HARTINGTON — Services for Germaine M. Becker, 86, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Lowell Lienemann

Lowell Lienemann

RANDOLPH — Funeral services for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Interment will be held at the Randolph City Cemetery.

Shirley Hames

Shirley Hames

LAUREL — Private memorial services, burial and a celebration of life for Shirley A. Hames, 81, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held Aug. 8, 2020, in Laurel.

Lowell Lienemann

RANDOLPH — Service for Lowell M. Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Interment will be held at the Randolph City Cemetery.

Norma Waits

AINSWORTH — Services for Norma J. Waits, 76, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-