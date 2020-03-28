Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
CDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PLATTE, STANTON, BOONE, MADISON, WAYNE, ANTELOPE,
PIERCE, KNOX AND CEDAR COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

Shirley Gubbels of Randolph

RANDOLPH — Private family services for Shirley Gubbels, 86, Randolph, will be Tuesday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in St. Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph. Restricted visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home — Randolph. The family has asked because of the limited number of people allowed in facility for visitation to wait at entry for admittance for visitation and to purposefully limit your time.

1933-2020

Shirley Mae Gubbels, 86, Randolph, died Thursday March 26, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph. She was born April 10, 1933, at West Point, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Bailey) Vlasak. She was a 1950 graduate of Carroll High School and graduated with a teaching certificate from Wayne State College. After graduating from college she taught for a year and then got married.

On July 28, 1952, Shirley married Ivan Paul Gubbels at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple farmed in Cedar County near Randolph for many years until they retired and moved to Randolph in April 1998. She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, a past member of Circle 6; member of Christian Mothers; member of Catholic Order of Foresters. Shirley enjoyed gardening, making pies and cooking large meals for the farm helpers and canning, playing bridge at Randolph senior center, and playing card games with her grandkids.

Surviving are her five children Peggy and Tim Engel of Columbus, Delores Shaffer of Ashland, Randal and Jenny Gubbels of Randolph, Paul Gubbels of Elk Point, S.D.; Shauna Kelley; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ivan on April 19, 2015; an infant grandson Jason; and her sister Orleta Dowling.

A special family request for all Christian Mothers and Catholic Order of Foresters members are asked to say a rosary for Shirley this week. Also, in lieu of flowers, her family requests memorials c/o Shirley Gubbels Memorial Fund sent to 627 S. Nebraska St., Randolph, NE 68771 for later designation.

Pallbearers will be James Gubbels, Ben Gubbels, Ryan Ehlers, Mike Dowling, Mark Gubbels, Craig Gubbels and Greg Gubbels.

Honorary pallbearers are “Shirley’s Grandchildren” Brian Shaffer, Kory Engel, Molly Christensen, Kayla Baker, Curtis Shaffer, Meagan Kelley, Maureen Epping, Carrie Valenti, Emily Ehlers.

The funeral home is attempting to webcast the funeral. Go to the website www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net and click on Shirley’s obituary page for more information.

