RANDOLPH — Services for Shirley Gubbels, 86, of Randolph are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
RANDOLPH — Services for Shirley Gubbels, 86, of Randolph are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be held at a later date.
Memorial services for Karen A. Goeglein of Colorado will be this summer in Denver, Colo.
WAYNE — Private family services will be held for Dennis Beckman, 71, of Wayne. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
TILDEN — Private graveside services for Robert Petersen, 79, of Tilden will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
WINSIDE — Private family services will be held for Ray Jacobsen, 75, of Winside. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.
NORFOLK — Public celebration of life for Louis D. Allison, 83, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-