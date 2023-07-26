OSMOND — Services for Shirley J. Garner, 91, Osmond, will be at a later date.
Shirley Garner died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital.
Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton and Cuming Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 10 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
ALBION — H. Sterling “Mort” Morton, 84, Albion, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
LEIGH — Russell W. Schroeder, 54, rural Leigh, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home northwest of Leigh.
CLEARWATER — Memorial visitation for Dianne K. Sisson, 80, Clearwater, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Dean Plumbtree, 66, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Norman Downes died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Jeanine L. Greenamyre Milner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Brunswick Community Center in Brunswick.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Blanche Ziska, 88, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Private burial will be at a later time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
