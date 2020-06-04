Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Villa at Osseo in Osseo.
———
Shirley Marian was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Auburn to Fred and Ethel (Kite) Bohl. She graduated from Auburn High School, attended business college and worked as a bookkeeper in Omaha.
On June 1, 1950, Shirley married Roland B. Eikmeier in Omaha. The couple then resided in Dodge. There, she focused on raising her family, sewing clothes, canning and freezing produce. In 1969, the couple moved to Norfolk. She worked as a bookkeeper at Best Decorators and Alco.
Shirley was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, where she volunteered for the school, as well as the church. She and her spouse, Roland, enjoyed traveling, camping and visiting with friends and family. They also enjoyed following their favorite sports teams, the Nebraska Huskers and Minnesota Twins.
She is survived by daughters Vicki Christos of Crystal, Minn., Kathy Eikmeier and her spouse Mike Essex of Vista, Calif. Barb and her spouse, Larry Koenen of Phoenix, Ariz., and Linda and her spouse, James Endersby of Columbia, Mo.; a son, Ken Eikmeier and his fiancée, Chelsea Pontious of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Wilma Cline and Caryll Ubben; her brothers, Lyle and Harold Bohl; and her spouse, Roland, who died Sept. 11, 2004.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.