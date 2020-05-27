Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Villa at Osseo in Osseo.
AURORA — Donna M. Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer.
WAYNE — Public graveside services for Lydia H. Thomsen, 104, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at a later date in June.
O’NEILL — Services for Gail Theye, 83, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the First Christian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the American Legion Riders. Private burial wi…
COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private services for Thomas D. “Tom” Brenneman, 65, Norfolk, will be Friday, May 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earla M. Arft, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Louis Bierman, 89, rural Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.