NORFOLK — Services for Shirley (Lauver) Drahota, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel.
Shirley Drahota died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1947-2023
Shirley was born in Norfolk on Sept. 22, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Alice (Bartak) Lauver. She was raised on the family farm southeast of Battle Creek.
After graduating from Battle Creek High School, Shirley went to the Norfolk Beauty College. She was a beautician for 25 years. Following that career, Shirley was employed at the Norfolk Regional Center as a psychologic technician.
On Feb. 1, 1986, Shirley married James Drahota at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison.
Shirley enjoyed all Nebraska sports — football, basketball and girls’ volleyball. However, her passion was her family and co-workers.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Wendy Drahota of Norfolk and four stepchildren: Gary Drahota, Dan (Julie) Drahota, Kerri (Ramsey) Drahota, all of Norfolk, and Lorri Drahota of West Monroe, La.; one granddaughter, Cassidy McLaughlin; and eight stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Bill (Bev) Lauver of Battle Creek; a sister, Jeanette (Rodney) Anderson of Creighton as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by parents; her spouse and a brother, Dennis Lauver.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.