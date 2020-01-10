BLOOMFIELD — Services for Shirley Douglas, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2020
Shirley Mae (Carlson) Douglas, daughter of Eric and Esther (Allenson) Carlson, was born May 26, 1930, at home near Crofton. She was baptized on June 14, 1931, and confirmed into the Christian faith on April 22, 1945, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crofton.
Shirley attended and graduated from Crofton High School in 1948.
She was married to Donald Dean Douglas on Feb. 25, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crofton. They had five children: Fred, Gary, John, Kevin and Kristine.
Donald and Shirley farmed for many years in the Crofton and Bloomfield area. In addition to being a farmwife, Shirley also worked for many years at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center until retiring in 1994.
She enjoyed tending her roses, gardening and adding to her many photo albums.
Shirley always said her happiest times were when her family was gathered around the table to share a meal or a cup of coffee. She was the “crafty lady” and always kept her hands busy with plastic canvas, cross stitch and crochet projects.
Shirley was a member of the Prayer Shawl and ladies aid committees at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
She loved to watch Nebraska Husker football games. She also rooted for the Purdue Boilermakers (since she had two sons living in West Lafayette) except when they were playing each other.
After Shirley’s spouse passed away, her cat, Callie, was her constant companion.
Shirley had 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
As they were spread out across the country, she enjoyed getting cards and pictures from everyone to keep in touch.
Shirley died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the age of 89 at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center surrounded by her family.
Survivors include her children, Fred (Penny) Douglas of West Lafayette, Ind., Gary (Joyce) Douglas of Louisville, Ky., John (Laura) Douglas of Lincoln, Kevin Douglas of Dothan, Ala., and Kristine (Tim) Schulz of Bloomfield.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; her parents, Eric and Esther; her brothers, Harold and Carl; and her sisters, Florence and Mabel.