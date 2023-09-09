 Skip to main content
Shirley Chilcoat

STANTON — Graveside services for Shirley J. (Roker) Chilcoat, 97, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Stanton Cemetery. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Chilcoat died June 26, 2023, in Green Valley, Ariz.

1925-2023

Shirley Jean was born Nov. 14, 1925, in Stanton, the daughter of Amelia and Paul Roker.

Shirley attended rural school through the eighth grade near her farm then moved into Stanton to live with her grandmother, Emma Johnson, to attend high school. She was a proud member of the Stanton High School Class of 1943. She attended college and then moved to California in 1945 to find work.

Shirley married Robert Edward Graves (U.S. Navy) in 1945 and they had daughter Sandra Sue in 1946 and Robert Edward II in 1951. They divorced in 1971, and he passed in 1977.

Shirley remarried Bill E. Coyle in 1972 until his passing in 1995.

On Aug. 3, 1996, Shirley and Robert E. Chilcoat married in Stanton with both of their mothers present. They split time between the family farm in Stanton and Green Valley until around 2010 when they moved full time to Arizona. Bob passed away there on March 19, 2017.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Esther Joan Wantlin; Esther’s daughter, Lana,; Shirley’s, son Robert Edward Graves II.

She is survived by daughter Sandra Tonkin; her granddaughter, Shelby Nicole Howe of Washington; grandson Wade Matthew Tonkin of Florida; and great-grandchildren Indie and Jackson Tonkin. Robert II’s children Misty, Cassidy, Robbie and Hunter Graves of Florida.

Also survived by Bob’s sons, Bob Jr. (Chris) of Stanton, Jack (Margaret) of Kansas City, Mo., David (Barry) of Panama; daughter Judy (Tim) Lichti of Shickley; grandchildren Andy (Aizhana), Allison Chilcoat-Vasques (Michael), and Ben Chilcoat, Rebecca (Shannon) Lenser, Katie (Caleb Hendrickson) and Chris Lichti, Erin (Van) VanderSchaaf and Anna (Lane) Baker. In addition, Shirley is survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi an International non-academic sorority and was very active in community service projects. She also loved collecting cookbooks and being adult leader of her daughter’s youth activities. She made a significant impact in the lives of all who knew her.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

