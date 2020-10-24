PIERCE — Services for Shirley Cederburg, 88, of Pierce will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk
She died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
1931-2020
Shirley was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Walnut, to Lawrence and Helen (Frank) Sukup. She graduated from Verdigre High School. On Aug. 29, 1950, she married Robert Cederburg at Verdigre, after Robert returned from the service. The couple moved to Norfolk.
To this union two son’s were born, Darrel and Gene. Shirley worked at Sunshine Food Market, Arrow Stage Line and Ranch Café over the years. She and Bob enjoyed making different woodcrafts and painting, going to garage sales and flea markets and reselling their treasures. Shirley had been at the Premier Estates at Pierce since December 2017.
Survivors include two sons; Darrel (Carol) Cederburg of Norfolk and Gene (Diane) Cederburg of Pierce; two grandsons; Brandon Cederburg of Norfolk and Rollie (Michelle) Cederburg of Pierce; five great-grandchildren, one brother Dale Sukup of Verdigre; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen; husband Robert; sister and brother-in-law Darlene and Jerry Costello; and one grandson Brian Cederburg.
Music for the service will include recorded Hymns, “Amazing Grace,” “Green Green Grass Of Home” and “In The Garden.”
Casket bearers will be Gene Cederburg, Darrel Cederburg, Rollie Cederburg, Brandon Cederburg, Payton Cederburg and Chloe Cederburg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com