PIERCE — Services for Shirley Cederburg, 88, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Brandon L. Ainsworth, 38, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home in Norfolk after battling cancer.
NORFOLK — Services for Reuben Pospisil, 98, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane E. Jelinek, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
PILGER — Services for Alice Schultz, 67, Wahoo, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Private services for Adolph “A.J.” Brozek, 86, Plainview, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Paul’s-St. Ignatius Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be provided by American Legion…
CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater.
