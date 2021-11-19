You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Brudigan

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, of Hoskins will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1936-2021

The daughter of Willie and Blanche (Carr) Suehl, Shirley Bess was born on July 3, 1936, in Wayne. She attended Winside Public Schools and Wayne State College. She taught country school for two years. Shirley spent the rest of her working years as a dietary supervisor at Bel-Air Nursing Home for 18 years, then worked at Sherry’s Daycare in Norfolk, then worked as a cook at the Winside School, as well as at the Norfolk Regional Center and the Veterans Home in Norfolk.

On May 22, 1955, Shirley married Eugene “Gene” Brudigan at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Shirley and Gene moved to Hoskins in 1964, where Gene established Hoskins Motor Company and Shirley was the bookkeeper for their business. Shirley and Gene spent many years traveling to enjoy Gene’s racing hobby. For many years, they traveled with friends to the Knoxville Nationals each August. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include Kurt (Alice) Brudigan of Norfolk, Deb Langenberg of Hoskins, Jeff Brudigan of Tucson, Ariz., Mike (Suzanne) Brudigan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kimmer Brudigan of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 2018; her son, Roger Brudigan; her parents; her four siblings, Betty Moritz, Richard Suehl, John Suehl and Bill Suehl; and her son-in-law, Lynn Langenberg.

Casket bearers will be Breyton Brudigan, Brandon Brudigan, Kyle Brudigan, Miles Brudigan, Kason Thies and Keith Suehl. Honorary casket bearers will be Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Edward Remter

Edward Remter

SPENCER — Services for Edward Remter, 75, Bonesteel, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Larry Bartee

Larry Bartee

TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Larry Bartee died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Paul Brader

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Paul Brader

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Caden Moore

Caden Moore

O’NEILL — Services for Caden R. Moore, 22, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.

Lyle Herbolsheimer

Lyle Herbolsheimer

TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

William Jedlicka

William Jedlicka

VERDIGRE — Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. William Jedlicka died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.

Kevin Hammer

Kevin Hammer

WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kevin Hammer died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Patrick McLain

Patrick McLain

EWING — Services for Patrick J. McLain, 87, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara