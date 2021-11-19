HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, of Hoskins will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1936-2021
The daughter of Willie and Blanche (Carr) Suehl, Shirley Bess was born on July 3, 1936, in Wayne. She attended Winside Public Schools and Wayne State College. She taught country school for two years. Shirley spent the rest of her working years as a dietary supervisor at Bel-Air Nursing Home for 18 years, then worked at Sherry’s Daycare in Norfolk, then worked as a cook at the Winside School, as well as at the Norfolk Regional Center and the Veterans Home in Norfolk.
On May 22, 1955, Shirley married Eugene “Gene” Brudigan at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Shirley and Gene moved to Hoskins in 1964, where Gene established Hoskins Motor Company and Shirley was the bookkeeper for their business. Shirley and Gene spent many years traveling to enjoy Gene’s racing hobby. For many years, they traveled with friends to the Knoxville Nationals each August. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include Kurt (Alice) Brudigan of Norfolk, Deb Langenberg of Hoskins, Jeff Brudigan of Tucson, Ariz., Mike (Suzanne) Brudigan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kimmer Brudigan of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 2018; her son, Roger Brudigan; her parents; her four siblings, Betty Moritz, Richard Suehl, John Suehl and Bill Suehl; and her son-in-law, Lynn Langenberg.
Casket bearers will be Breyton Brudigan, Brandon Brudigan, Kyle Brudigan, Miles Brudigan, Kason Thies and Keith Suehl. Honorary casket bearers will be Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.