Shirley Boning

LEIGH — Services for Shirley M. Boning, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will resume an hour prior to services Saturday at the church with a 9:45 a.m. prayer service for the family.
She died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Countryside Home in Madison.
1934-2019
Shirley May was born May 1, 1934, in rural Creston, to Fred and Emma (Sander) Went. She attended District 58 Grade School and graduated from Creston High School.
On Jan. 1, 1954, Shirley was united in marriage to Thomas “Toby” Boning at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at rural Leigh.
Shirley was active in all aspects of the family farm and being a homemaker. She was baptized, confirmed and a current member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was an avid quilter and was part of the St. Peter’s Church Quilting and then St. Paul’s Church Quilting Group.
She also belonged to the Calico Quilting Club out of Columbus. Camp Carol Joy Holling Annual Quilt Auction in Ashland was a long-time recipient of her donated quilts. Individually, she also donated quilts to Orphan Grain Train, Center for Survivors and a couple local cancer fundraisers.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Lori (Carroll) Kallweit of Humphrey; her grandchildren, Daniel, Kayleen and Mark Kallweit; a brother, Willard (Sharon) Went of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Went of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Went; her spouse, Thomas Boning; two sons, Jeffrey Robert in infancy and David Russell Boning; and a brother, Lavern F. Went.
The church is located at 415 St. and 120th Ave. East in rural Leigh.