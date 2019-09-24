You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Shirley Boning

Shirley Boning

LEIGH — Services for Shirley M. Boning, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will resume an hour prior to services Saturday at the church with a 9:45 a.m. prayer service for the family.

She died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Countryside Home in Madison.

1934-2019

Shirley May was born May 1, 1934, in rural Creston, to Fred and Emma (Sander) Went. She attended District 58 Grade School and graduated from Creston High School.

On Jan. 1, 1954, Shirley was united in marriage to Thomas “Toby” Boning at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at rural Leigh.

Shirley was active in all aspects of the family farm and being a homemaker. She was baptized, confirmed and a current member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was an avid quilter and was part of the St. Peter’s Church Quilting and then St. Paul’s Church Quilting Group.

She also belonged to the Calico Quilting Club out of Columbus. Camp Carol Joy Holling Annual Quilt Auction in Ashland was a long-time recipient of her donated quilts. Individually, she also donated quilts to Orphan Grain Train, Center for Survivors and a couple local cancer fundraisers.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Lori (Carroll) Kallweit of Humphrey; her grandchildren, Daniel, Kayleen and Mark Kallweit; a brother, Willard (Sharon) Went of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Went of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Went; her spouse, Thomas Boning; two sons, Jeffrey Robert in infancy and David Russell Boning; and a brother, Lavern F. Went.

The church is located at 415 St. and 120th Ave. East in rural Leigh. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Boning

Shirley Boning

LEIGH — Services for Shirley M. Boning, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Leigh. The Rev. Marsha Jark-Swain will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston.

Harvey Mandel

Harvey Mandel

DODGE — Services for Harvey Mandel, 74, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Dodge American Legion Post 122.

Matilde Rivera

LINDSAY — Services for Matilde Rivera, 80, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Etta Rottler

STANTON — Services for Etta Rottler, 95, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Roger Currie

Roger Currie

ELGIN — Services for Roger Currie, 96, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in Elgin. The Revs. Rebecca Z. McNeil and Wayne Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Park Center Cemetery.

Zoe Matteson

Zoe Matteson

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Zoe R. Matteson, 17, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jay Daniell will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Harvey Mandel

DODGE — Services for Harvey Mandel, 74, Dodge, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. He died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Madonna Rehabilitation in Omaha.

Zoe Matteson

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Zoe R. Matteson, 17, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Herbert Lane

ATKINSON — Services for Herbert K. Lane, 76, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns