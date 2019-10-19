Shirley Bergt

WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Bergt, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne
There will be no visitation. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
1924-2019
Shirley was born to Mildred (Malzacher) and Clarence Powers on Nov. 29, 1924. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1942.
She was united in marriage to Robert B. Bergt on June 17, 1945. They lived and worked on the family farm until moving into Wayne.
Shirley is survived by her three children: daughters Sallie (Jim) Pryor of Norfolk and BethAnn (Tim) Sharer of Wayne and son Robert (Helen) Bergt of Omaha; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and cousins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert; her parents and brothers Dale and Paul.