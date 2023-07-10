NORFOLK — Sheryl R. “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. David Phipps will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the services.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Sheryl Phipps died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1960-2023
Sheryl Renee Phipps was born on Feb. 9, 1960, to David and Karen (Karr) Phipps in Kansas City, Mo. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Nebraska. Sheryl would become a teacher, graduating from Wayne State College. Sheryl worked with challenged individuals with hearing impairments. Later, she would work with the elderly at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home.
Sheryl had a love of flying, horses, reading, sewing and cooking.
Sheryl is survived by her mother, Karen Smith; brothers David (Joni) Phipps of Columbus and Richard (Tania) Ullarich of Norfolk; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by father and grandparents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.