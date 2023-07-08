Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Palmer died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by …
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WEST POINT — Lyle D. Wooldrik, 91, West Point, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Joel D. Veach, 52, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue. Joel Veach died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
