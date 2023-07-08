 Skip to main content
Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

In other news

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Palmer died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by …

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

WEST POINT — Lyle D. Wooldrik, 91, West Point, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Joel D. Veach, 52, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue. Joel Veach died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

