Sheryl Harvey

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Sheryl R. Harvey, 45, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1974-2019
Sheryl was born on Jan. 21, 1974, in Osmond, the daughter of Nancy Klientobe. She was raised in Verdel and Loveland, Colo. Sheryl graduated from high school in Loveland.
On July 29, 1996, Sheryl married John Harvey. The couple resided in Loveland, Yankton and Norfolk. She enjoyed scrapbooking, painting and shopping for knick-knacks. Her passion was for her family.
Sheryl is survived by her spouse and her four children, all of Norfolk, Emily Harvey, Laci Harvey, Juston Harvey and Cody Harvey; her siblings, Joseph Knouse Jr. of Loveland, Michael Knouse of Loveland, Dulcie Klientobe of Hoskins, Amy Evans of Hoskins, Christy Worrell of Norfolk, Jolene Johnston of Springfield, S.D., Jason Knouse of Irene, S.D., and Timothy Knouse of Yankton; and her stepfather, Joe Knouse of Irene.
She was preceded by her mother; her grandmother and John’s mother.
