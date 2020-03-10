CREIGHTON — Sherry Woodworth Raff, 71, Creighton, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Per her wishes, no services are planned.
Brockhaus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry Rae Woodworth, daughter of Robert and Eva (Stout) Woodworth, was born June 2, 1948, at Plainview. She graduated from Creighton Community High School in 1966.
Sherry was united in marriage to Robert Raff. They were blessed with four daughters: Pam, Linda, Lisa and Rebecca.
Sherry is survived by her spouse, Robert Raff; daughters Pam (John) Turnipseed of Lincoln, Linda (Neil) Jacobson of Malcolm, Lisa (Tom) Keller of Malcolm and Rebecca (Michael) Cintani of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings Robert “Bob” (Jan) Bauer of Osmond and Naoma (Tony) Macke of Creighton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.