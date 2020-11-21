Sherry Leffel

NORFOLK — Services for Sherry L. Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be Monday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1945-2020
Sherry was born in Creighton on March 3, 1945, the daughter of Dora Benson. They moved to Norfolk where Sherry attended Norfolk Public Schools. She later earned her GED.
She was married to David Uecker. They were blessed with one son. David passed away from cancer in Sioux City. Later, Sherry married Ronald Leffel in Norfolk. They were blessed with another son.
She worked as a waitress for 20 years at Prenger’s and 20 years at Mary’s Café. She devoted her life to her children and loved her family dearly.
Sherry is survived by her two sons, Scott Uecker and Michael Leffel, both of Norfolk; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, two husbands, one son, Ronald Leffel, Jr., and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
Her sons wish to thank everyone at Countryside Home who helped Sherry for the last few years.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.