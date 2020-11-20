You have permission to edit this article.
Sherry Leffel

NORFOLK — Services for Sherry Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Keith Owens

Keith Owens

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Keith G. Owens, 88, Carroll, will be at Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll with military rites.

Sherry Leffel

NORFOLK — Services for Sherry Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Betty Skalla

LAUREL — Services for Betty M. Skalla, 85, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Donna Neisius

WISNER — Memorial services for Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Tim Suhr

WAUSA — Graveside services for Tim Suhr, 64, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. A private Masonic service will be held Monday evening.

Alda Jones

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

William Ehlers

LEIGH — Graveside services for William D. Ehlers, 79, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh. Military rites will be conducted.

Murl Olsen

COLERIDGE — Services for Murl Sylvan “Ole” Olsen, 82, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Po…

Wayne Gansebom

OSMOND — Private services for Wayne A. Gansebom, 56, Osmond, were held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

