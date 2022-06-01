O’NEILL — Private services for Sherry L. Filip, 58, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Sherry Filip died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
1963-2022
Sherry Lou Coenen was born June 25, 1963, in Denver, Colo., to Anton and Mary (Zalud) Coenen. As a child, she moved with her family to Wyoming for a time before moving to Boyd County. She attended Spencer Elementary and then graduated from Lynch High School in 1981, where she participated in volleyball, track and band.
Sherry met Lonnie Filip at a dance at the Lynch Community Hall. They married on Aug. 19, 1982, in Yankton, and to this union, five boys were born: Chris, George, Lonnie Jr., Vincent and Hunter. The family made their home on the family farm, northwest of Verdigre.
Sherry loved life on the farm, especially when farrowing season began. She loved her roses, drawing, reading, cooking, making hair accessories and especially spending time and coloring with her grandkids.
Sherry is survived by her spouse of nearly 40 years, Lonnie Filip of Verdigre; five children, Chris (Angie) Filip of Omaha, George (Bobbi) Filip of O’Neill, Lonnie Q Filip of Kearney, Vincent (Mikala) Filip of Norfolk and Hunter (Nikki) Filip of Norfolk; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rose, Lucille, Eli, Kairi, William, Alex and Josiah; siblings Linda Hyatt of Marquette, Anton Coenen Jr. of Thayer, Iowa, and Tina (Paul) Ryan of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.