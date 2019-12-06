NORFOLK — Services for Sherry Bickley, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.
1947-2019
Sherry Bickley passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 1:45 a.m. surrounded by her children in Huntington Beach, Calif., after a two-year struggle with cancer.
Sherry was born in Norfolk on Jan. 11, 1947, to Harold and Ramona Shoemaker. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Parish Church and attended the Catholic schools first through 10th grade.
After graduating from Norfolk High School in 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Bickley, at Sacred Heart Church in Norfolk.
Their life together took them to many parts of the country, giving them many new life experiences and ways of life. But most importantly, God blessed them with two beautiful children: Lora born in 1969 and Jason was born in 1971. Both currently reside in Southern California.
In 1994, Sherry moved back to Norfolk, where she enjoyed her family roots. Family was always the focus of her life. From that point, she continued to connect with and enjoy her children and grandchildren as often as possible.
Through the years, she made sure the family was settled and comfortable in their new locale before pursuing her own interest. She participated in the usual PTA, church and sports activities. She worked various jobs through the years.
Shortly after arriving back in Norfolk, she was employed by Deet’s Furniture where she remained employed until 2017.
Survivors include her daughter, Lora, and her spouse, Greg Cannon, and their children, Clayton and Kyle; her son, Jason Bickley, and his spouse, Lindsey, and their children, Hana, Ozzie and Isla. Also surviving Sherry are her siblings, Tom Shoemaker (Annie Shoemaker) of Woods Cross, Utah, Kay Bauer (Roger Bauer) of Norfolk, Steve (Julie) Shoemaker, of Norfolk and Julie Hermsen of Norfolk.
Sherry was preceded in death by her infant grandson, McCoy Bickley; her parents, Harold and Ramona Shoemaker; and her sister, Rose McCallum.