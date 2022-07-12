NORFOLK — Services for Sherrill L. Glandt, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Sherrill Glandt died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Center in Norfolk.
1945-2022
Sherrill was born on June 3, 1945, in Spencer, Iowa, to Darrell and LaVonne (Lindley) Reed. She attended Cherokee Public School and also Nebraska Christian College.
Sherrill married Larry Glandt on Dec. 19, 1965, at Church of Christ in Cherokee, Iowa. After Sherrill and Larry married, they lived in Norfolk, where they were long-time residents. She loved music, entertaining, baking, visiting friends and spending time with her family — especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She was a longtime member of First Christian Church, where she served on many committees. She was a helper, and she was always where she was needed.
Survivors include children Teena (Rod) Andersen of Pilger and Darren (Lisa) Glandt of Omaha; four grandchildren, Hayley (Will) Royle of Central City, Alyssa (Jordan) Breitkreutz of West Point and Marcia and Hadley Glandt of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Miley and Jaxon Breitkreutz of West Point; and brother Shannon (LouAnn) Reed of Wayne.
Sherrill was preceded in death by her spouse, Larry, in 2017 and parents Darrell and LaVonne.
Casketbearers will be Roger Glandt, Jordan Breitkreutz, Hayley Royle, Alyssa Breitkreutz, Will Royle, Marcia Glandt and Kurt Shaw.
