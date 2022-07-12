 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sherrill Glandt

Sherrill Glandt

NORFOLK — Services for Sherrill L. Glandt, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Tim DeFor and Randall Coffin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Sherrill Glandt died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care Center in Norfolk.

1945-2022

Sherrill was born on June 3, 1945, in Spencer, Iowa, to Darrell and LaVonne (Lindley) Reed. She attended Cherokee Public School and also Nebraska Christian College.

Sherrill married Larry Glandt on Dec. 19, 1965, at Church of Christ in Cherokee, Iowa. After Sherrill and Larry married, they lived in Norfolk, where they were long-time residents. She loved music, entertaining, baking, visiting friends and spending time with her family — especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

She was a longtime member of First Christian Church, where she served on many committees. She was a helper, and she was always where she was needed.

Survivors include children Teena (Rod) Andersen of Pilger and Darren (Lisa) Glandt of Omaha; four grandchildren, Hayley (Will) Royle of Central City, Alyssa (Jordan) Breitkreutz of West Point and Marcia and Hadley Glandt of Omaha; two great-grandchildren, Miley and Jaxon Breitkreutz of West Point; and brother Shannon (LouAnn) Reed of Wayne.

Sherrill was preceded in death by her spouse, Larry, in 2017 and parents Darrell and LaVonne.

Casketbearers will be Roger Glandt, Jordan Breitkreutz, Hayley Royle, Alyssa Breitkreutz, Will Royle, Marcia Glandt and Kurt Shaw.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Dean Wilkerson

Dean Wilkerson

COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Phyllis Wragge

Phyllis Wragge

COLUMBUS — Services for Phyllis Wragge, 77, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Clement Bostwick

Clement Bostwick

PONCA — Services for Clement L. Bostwick, 76, Newcastle, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Christ the King Community Church in Ponca. The Rev. Jeff Peters will officiate. Burial will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell.

Patricia Snyder

Patricia Snyder

ORCHARD — Memorial services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at United Methodist Church in Orchard. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Leona Janda

Leona Janda

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan N…

Lou Raff

Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lou Raff died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Lula Smith

STANTON — Services for Lula M. Smith, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Lula Smith died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Judith Frerichs

Judith Frerichs

WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.

Maury Spence

Maury Spence

PILGER — A memorial open house for Maury Spence, 78, Stanton, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Senior Center. Maury died July 24, 2020.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara