NORFOLK — Services for Sherrill Glandt, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sherrill Glandt died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Norfolk.
Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.
OMAHA — Services for Gary D. Luckert, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104. Burial will be at a later date.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph.
HARTINGTON — Services for Cleta M. Pribnow, 67, Coleridge, formerly of the Albion and Cedar Rapids area, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cleta Pribnow died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan N…
BARTLETT — Memorial services for Sandra K. “Sandi” Applegarth, 65, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Pibel Lake near Bartlett.
TILDEN — Services for Jason J. Etgen, 50, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate with burial in the Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, …
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.