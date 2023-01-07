 Skip to main content
Sherilyn Skeels

Sherilyn Skeels

NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Sheri Skeels died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1947-2023

Sheri was born on Feb. 27, 1947, in Pierce to John H. Jr. and Donna Mae (Leisner) Meinke. She attended rural country school before going to grade school all in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1965.

Sheri married Jerry Skeels on April 10, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. After marriage the couple lived in Colorado Spring, Colo., while Jerry served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, the family moved to Norfolk and have live there ever since.

Sheri worked at the Norfolk Regional Center and then at Walmart in the shoe department. Sheri retired from Walmart in 2001.

Sheri enjoyed going camping, fishing, sewing and quilting, flowers, genealogy, going to casinos and most of all spending time with her family. Sheri was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk and a past member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Survivors include spouse, Jerry Skeels of Norfolk; two children, Julie (Brad) Husmann of Duncan and Jeremy (Kimberly) Skeels of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Nick Juracek, Madison Husmann, Sydney Skeels and Cameron Skeels; and two great-granddaughters, Alice Juracek and Calliope Gumm; and a brother, Don Meinke of Pierce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Donna Mae; infant brother and infant sister.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

