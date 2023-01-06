NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sherilyn Skeels died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.
In other news
HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
A Randolph native who worked for the NASA space program and later was instrumental in the development of Norfolk’s first ethanol plant has died at the age of 88.
NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for MaryBeth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. MaryBeth Lindke died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, will be Monday, Jan. 9, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Services will take place at a later date.