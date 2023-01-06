 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sherilyn Skeels

NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sherilyn Skeels died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Dakota Jacobs

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Pete Brummels

Pete Brummels

A Randolph native who worked for the NASA space program and later was instrumental in the development of Norfolk’s first ethanol plant has died at the age of 88.

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Frankie Maughan

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Jan Harrison

Jan Harrison

NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

Carol Straatmeyer

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

MaryBeth Lindke

MaryBeth Lindke

NORFOLK — Service for MaryBeth Lindke, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. MaryBeth Lindke died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Deborah Holtz

Deborah Holtz

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Vivian Pieper

Vivian Pieper

PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, will be Monday, Jan. 9, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Services will take place at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara