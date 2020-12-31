You have permission to edit this article.
CREIGHTON — Services for Shelly Masat, 58, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

———

Services will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page.

Shelly Masat was born March 2, 1962, in Omaha, to Winifred A. Manriquez and was adopted by Daniel E. Myers in October 1962. Shelly was raised in Omaha and attended elementary school and seventh grade at Bancroft High School. Her family moved to Malvern in the fall of 1975.

Shelly attended Malvern Community Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1980. She attended Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for two years and graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 1981.

Shelly worked at Jennie Edmundsen Hospital in Council Bluffs, at various doctor’s offices and at Glenwood State Hospital School in Glenwood, Iowa. Later in her career, Shelly had an in-home daycare and then worked as an administrative assistant at Creighton Elementary School.

Shelly married Mike Ryun on Sept. 26, 1981, at the United Methodist Church in Malvern. Two children were born to them: Bradley Michael Ryun on Sept. 28, 1983, and Ashley Brooke Ryun on Oct. 8, 1987. She and her children moved to Glenwood and later to Brunswick.

On June 8, 1991, Shelly married Michael Gordon Masat at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. They were blessed with two children: Zachary Michael Masat on April 23, 1992, and Cory Joseph Masat on April 1, 1995.

Shelly enjoyed counted cross-stitch, crafts, scrapbooking, rubber stamping and helping Mike with farm work. She also liked cooking, baking, reading, hiking, kayaking, junking and repurposing things. You would often find Shelly volunteering at school and at her church. She had held several offices in the altar society, including president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. She also served as an officer on the Brunswick Library Foundation.

The biggest joys of Shelly’s life were her spouse, children and grandchildren. She and Mike enjoyed raising all four of their kids of whom they are very proud. They loved watching them grow and change over the years.

Shelly and Mike enjoyed going to Kansas City Chiefs football games, watching training camp and games on TV. They also liked going on drives, fishing, golfing and working together.

The love Shelly had for her spouse, children and grandchildren was so immense and special that it cannot be described. She was so happy with them, felt blessed to have them in her life and loved them so very much.

Shelly is survived by her spouse, Mike; her children, Bradley (Michelle), Ashley, Zachary (Ashlee) and Cory (Ashlyn); six grandchildren and one on the way; and siblings Dave Manriquez of Bellevue, Roger Myers of Sioux Falls, S.D., Dannelle Beavers of Sioux City, Frank Pasieka of Portland, Maine, Dave Pasieka of Chicago, Ill., Tony Pasieka of Manassas, Va., Carol Supeh of LaVista, Laura Ousley of Omaha and Rosemary Pasieka of Murray.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Winifred Myers Bender; her fathers, Daniel Myers and Frank Pasieka; a sister, Sheila Freis and Dion Manriquez; and two infant children.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

