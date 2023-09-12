Shellie Kucera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shellie M. Kucera, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Norfolk.
———
Shellie died on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends at her home in Norfolk after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Shellie was born on July 5, 1964, in Tilden to Donald and Elsie (Jacob) Jones. She graduated from Clearwater High School in 1982, as well as from Northeast Community College with an associate in applied sciences and business management.
Shellie married Derek Kucera on Aug. 11, 1995, at Christ the Servant Church in Norfolk and resided in Norfolk. Shellie worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. After retiring from the postal service, she pursued a career in government contracting at Sterling Computers. She finished her career at S365 here in Norfolk.
Shellie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching football with family and friends and playing competitive volleyball along with many other sports. Shellie was a avid reader and enjoyed planting flowers and spending time in the garden.
Survivors include spouse Derek Kucera of Norfolk; son Preston (Ashley) Frasch of Norfolk and their kids, Houston and Paxtyn; daughter Aleeyah (Justin) Wilberger of Norfolk; son Kealan Kucera of Norfolk, stationed in Okinawa, Japan; mother Elsie Jones of Norfolk; parents-in-law Jeanette and Ed Sitzman of Duncan; father-in-law Elliot Kucera; and sister-in-law Barb (Todd) Suhr of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Jones; brother Gill Jones; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Honorary casketbearers will be Doug Zavadil, Curt Madsen, Shannon Jacob, Jason Jacob, Scott Jacob and Michael Jones.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.