NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2022
Sheila Kay Bartley Keeler went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Sheila was born the youngest of two daughters on Jan. 24, 1948, to Ronald “Buck” and Neoma (Barcus) Bartley in Red Cloud. She was baptized at the First Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Sheila attended elementary school in Red Cloud and graduated from Hastings High School in 1966. Sheila graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in elementary education and a minor in Spanish in 1970.
Sheila married her high school sweetheart, Michael Wayne Keeler, on Aug. 23, 1969, at the Good Samaritan Chapel in Hastings. The couple lived in Lincoln for a year while Sheila completed her student teaching and Mike worked for the Nebraska Games & Parks Commission. In 1970, they relocated to Niobrara, where Mike accepted a job as the assistant superintendent at Niobrara State Park and Sheila began her 37-year teaching career at Niobrara Public Schools.
During the first few years of life in Niobrara, Mike and Sheila experienced many floods, the relocation of a town and the start of many lifelong friendships. While living at the park, the Keelers learned to adjust to small-town life. They fell in love with Niobrara, and it quickly became their forever home. To this union, two daughters were born: Nicole Lea in 1973 and Michela Marie in 1977.
Sheila began her teaching career at Niobrara Public Schools in 1970. She taught first grade for a few years before taking on the role of Chapter/Title 1 educator. Sheila made many dear friends during her teaching years who were as devoted to education as she was. She cherished each and every one of these lifelong friendships.
In 1981, Mike and Sheila ventured into town and purchased Paul’s Hardware, which became known as Coast to Coast and later Trustworthy Hardware. In addition to teaching, Sheila worked at the store mixing paint, unpacking freight and learning the plumbing business all while adding her extra touches to the store.
Sheila retired from teaching in 2007, but her passion for education remained as she continued to substitute teach for many years. She will forever be known to many as Mrs. Keeler.
Mike and Sheila learned to love the river life. Many weekends were spent on the Missouri River boating, tubing, fishing and floating as a family and with friends. Sheila enjoyed traveling and sightseeing with friends as well as playing cards.
Sheila loved her family and her greatest joys were her grandchildren. She could never say no to “one more balloon at the store” or “just one more golf cart ride.” She spent countless hours attending sporting events, band/music concerts, dance recitals and class programs. In 2017, she took the family to Disney World. Sheila had just as much fun as the kids.
Sheila was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Niobrara, where she served as an elder. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society and served on the Niobrara Town Board, where she was elected town mayor. Sheila was active in Niobrara Promoters as well as numerous other community committees and projects over the years.
Sheila was preceded in death by her spouse, Mike; parents Buck and Neoma Bartley; parents-in-law Wayne and Phyllis Keeler; grandparents Walter and Alice Bartley and Lee and Verna Barcus: stepgrandmother Marie Barcus; and brother-in-law Dean Nelson.
She leaves to celebrate her life her daughters, Nicole (Jon) Scott of O’Neill and Michela (Waylon) Strom of Battle Creek; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle (Brady) Anderson of Kearney, Chloe, Mallorie and Bristol Scott of O’Neill, Parker, Piper and Paleigh Strom of Battle Creek; a sister, Roxine Nelson of Holdrege; and nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.