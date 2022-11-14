NIOBRARA — Services for Sheila Keeler, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Sheila Keeler died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
PIERCE — Memorial service for Lloyd E. Koerting, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate with inurnment in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by…
CLARKSON — Services for Edwin Belina, 78, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date. Adeline Anderson died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16,…
CREIGHTON — Services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cyrus Crandall died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.