Sheila Ann Tift

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sheila Ann Tift, 52, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Sheila Ann Tift died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private memorial services will be at a later date.

Cory Buss

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cory A. Buss, 51, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be held in the Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce.

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Goldie Bowman

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, of Elgin will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. “Tom” Vavak, 82, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jean Graber

NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Graber, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Susan Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.

Charlene Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

