Shawn McCrady

NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

NIOBRARA — Services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Susan Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. Titman, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Titman died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Bellevue.

STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, of Stanton will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

