NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
NIOBRARA — Services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Susan Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. Titman, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Titman died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Bellevue.
STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, of Stanton will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.