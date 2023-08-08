NORFOLK — Private services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In other news
NORFOLK — Private services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Susan Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CROFTON — Keith Koch, 56, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after battling cancer. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. (Pierson) Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.