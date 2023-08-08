 Skip to main content
Shawn McCrady

NORFOLK — Private services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Percy Payne

Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Leslie Kennan

Leslie Kennan

WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.

Lucille Korth

Lucille Korth

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Susan Hoppel

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Keith Koch

Keith Koch

CROFTON — Keith Koch, 57, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after battling cancer.

Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson

NIOBRARA — Services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Susan Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

