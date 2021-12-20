CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Sharron Arens died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center Countryside in Madison.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Jewell L. (Hughes) Deichmann, 91, of Central City will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be held in the Central City Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for the Rev. Georg Williams, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
WAYNE — Services for Robert L. Gerken, 73, of rural Wakefield are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Sharon A. Bennett, 79, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Erwin L. Michaelsen, 99, Norfolk, were Friday, Dec. 17, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
EWING — Services for Frances Anson, 68, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Ewing.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.