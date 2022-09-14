TILDEN — Sharon Tillis, 63, Neligh, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
STUART — Services for K.E. Barritt, 92, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by Norton-Carlisle American Legion Post of Stuart.
WAUSA — Memorial service for Betty M. Skalberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
WISNER — Services for Marlene Brockemeier, 87, rural West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arline M. Adams, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Overton Cemetery in Overton.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Collerville, Tenn., and formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington. Joyce Cook will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ethel Frisch, 102, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the O’Neill First United Methodist Church in O’Neill.
MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
