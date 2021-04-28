Sharon Roberts

CROFTON —Sharon A. Roberts, 77, Crofton, died suddenly at her residence on Monday, April 26, 2021.
No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
CROFTON —Sharon A. Roberts, 77, Crofton, died suddenly at her residence on Monday, April 26, 2021.
No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
WAYNE — Services for Joan M. Marr, 92, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison
WAYNE — Services for Lanora C. Siebler Sorensen, 87, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Lindstadt, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CROFTON —Sharon A. Roberts, 77, Crofton, died suddenly at her residence on Monday, April 26, 2021.
NORFOLK — Private services for LaVera L. Roemhildt, 88, Norfolk, will be Saturday, May 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P.A. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Ot…
NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Potts, 66, of Norfolk will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
STUART — Services for Beulah Focken, 92, of rural Newport, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.