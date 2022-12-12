Sharon Reichmuch

COLUMBUS — Services for Sharon (Tomasiewicz) Reichmuth, 56, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with at 7 p.m. vigil at McKown Funeral Home and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Sharon Reichmuth died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.
1966-2022
Sharon Kay Reichmuth was born Nov. 10, 1966, in Genoa to Edwin and Delores (Vetick) Tomasiewicz. She grew up on a farm west of Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family School. She then graduated from Northeast Community College with a degree in accounting. Sharon worked at several businesses as an accountant, most recently at Accounting Plus.
On May 24, 2003, Sharon was united in marriage to Mike Reichmuth at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple lived in Norfolk, Wayne, Winside and O’Neill.
She is survived by her spouse, Mike Reichmuth; her mother, Delores Tomasiewicz; two sisters, Jean Schmidt and Lois (Shannon) Hopkins; her nieces and nephews, Jonathan Schmidt, Christopher Schmidt, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface and Brett (Brittany) Hopkins; her mother-in-law, Ruth Reichmuth; her brother-in-law, Dave (Rita) Reichmuth; two sisters-in-law, Jill (Jon) Nelson and Jeni Reichmuth; and Mike’s nieces and nephews, Ryan (Macy) Reichmuth, Carlene (Scott) Ritta, Sheila Reichmuth, Michael Nelson and Nathan Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Tomasiewicz; brother-in-law Don Schmidt; and father-in-law Frank Reichmuth.
Sharon had a great love of teddy bears, so in lieu of flowers, donations of teddy bears are requested to your local police or ambulance departments or children’s hospital.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.