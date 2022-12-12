 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sharon Reichmuch

Sharon Reichmuch

COLUMBUS — Services for Sharon (Tomasiewicz) Reichmuth, 56, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with at 7 p.m. vigil at McKown Funeral Home and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Sharon Reichmuth died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her home.

1966-2022

Sharon Kay Reichmuth was born Nov. 10, 1966, in Genoa to Edwin and Delores (Vetick) Tomasiewicz. She grew up on a farm west of Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family School. She then graduated from Northeast Community College with a degree in accounting. Sharon worked at several businesses as an accountant, most recently at Accounting Plus.

On May 24, 2003, Sharon was united in marriage to Mike Reichmuth at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The couple lived in Norfolk, Wayne, Winside and O’Neill.

She is survived by her spouse, Mike Reichmuth; her mother, Delores Tomasiewicz; two sisters, Jean Schmidt and Lois (Shannon) Hopkins; her nieces and nephews, Jonathan Schmidt, Christopher Schmidt, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brooke (Brady) Surface and Brett (Brittany) Hopkins; her mother-in-law, Ruth Reichmuth; her brother-in-law, Dave (Rita) Reichmuth; two sisters-in-law, Jill (Jon) Nelson and Jeni Reichmuth; and Mike’s nieces and nephews, Ryan (Macy) Reichmuth, Carlene (Scott) Ritta, Sheila Reichmuth, Michael Nelson and Nathan Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Tomasiewicz; brother-in-law Don Schmidt; and father-in-law Frank Reichmuth.

Sharon had a great love of teddy bears, so in lieu of flowers, donations of teddy bears are requested to your local police or ambulance departments or children’s hospital.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Larry Seyl

Larry Seyl

OMAHA — Services for Larry D. Seyl, 83, were Friday, Dec. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Omaha. Burial was in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Margaret Anding

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mary Lou Fuerhoff

Mary Lou Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary Lou Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, …

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marilyn Jensen

Marilyn Jensen

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Kitty Sun

Kitty Sun

NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara