AURORA — Services for Sharon K. ‘Shari’ Promes, 81, Aurora, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Chapel in Aurora. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James.

Sharon Promes died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Country House Residence in Grand Island.

1940-2022

Sharon Kay (Jacobsen) (Rissler) Promes was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Clearwater to Everett and Leota (Marshall) Jacobsen. She graduated from Orchard High School in Orchard.

Shari married Robert Lee Rissler on May 28, 1961, and later married Charles Henry “Carly” Promes on June 20, 1981.

Shari worked as a teacher in a variety of Nebraska schools, teaching classes from physical education to typing to accounting and business classes. She left teaching in the late 1980s, eventually focusing her efforts with spouse, Carly, on their farm outside of Aurora, the Promes Country Venture.

She was an avid horsewoman offering riding lessons to area kids, and they would board horses, as well. She and Carly were active leaders and participants in area Saddle Clubs during their time together. She and Carly both enjoyed their horses, goats, Basset Hounds and cats. Each year Shari’s garden was a big focus as well sharing lots of vegetables with neighbors and family.

Shari is survived by her son, Brett (Nancy) Rissler of Frisco, Texas; two grandchildren, Garrett (Tara) Rissler of Bellevue and Shelby (Kollin) Miller of Merriam, Kan.; three step-children, Jeff (Gina) Promes of Hillsboro, Texas, Mark Promes of Sioux Falls, S.D., Robin Miles of Hillsboro; and six step grandchildren: Kelli (Chad) Reedy of Hillsboro, Kenzie (Landry) Lee of Hillsboro, Michael (Erin) Promes of Sioux Falls, Lauren Promes of Minneapolis, Minn., Spencer (Courtney) Promes of Harrisburg, S.D., Taylor Promes of Sioux Falls and TJ Miles of Hillsboro.

Shari was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Leota; spouse Carly; and brother Stan Jacobsen.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com

