TILDEN — Services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Sharon Pollock died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.
SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
ATKINSON — Private memorial services for Theo Jeanine (Withers) Funk, 92, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Jean Estill and the Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
AINSWORTH — Service for Brent E. Johnson, 85, Johnstown, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for R. Mary Lewis, 91, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. R. Mary Lewis died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…