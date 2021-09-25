TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Sharon Pollock died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.
1941-2021
Sharon Kay Pollock, daughter of Ralph and Doris (Flehearty) Kinnan, was born Oct. 22, 1941, at Oakdale. Sharon graduated from Oakdale High School.
On Aug. 7, 1960, she was united in marriage to LaVern Pollock at United Methodist Church in Oakdale. They were blessed with four children: Pamela, Todd and stillborn twins.
Sharon lived in Alliance, where she worked as a teacher’s aide and as director of low income. After moving to Neligh, Sharon volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at Antelope Memorial Hospital.
She enjoyed bowling, gardening, Nebraska football and volleyball and camping. Sharon was a member of United Methodist Church in Oakdale.
Sharon is survived by her spouse, Lavern Pollock; children, Todd (Lori) Pollock of Ainsworth and Michelle Pollock of Neligh; two grandchildren, Derek (Alyssa) and Harloe; a sister, Janise Clausen of Oakdale; and a brother, Gene Kinnan of Oakdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Pamela; and stillborn twins; and an infant granddaughter.