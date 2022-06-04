BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Sharon Johns, 77, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Sharon Johns died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2022
Sharon Kay Johns, daughter of Jay and Oneita (Horrocks) Davison, was born Jan. 10, 1945, at Ewing. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1962.
On June 29, 1963, Sharon was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Val Johns, in Bloomfield. They were blessed with three children: Shelley, Gregory and Chad “C.J.”
After their marriage, Sharon and Val settled in Bloomfield, where they owned and operated a television sales and repair business. She worked side by side with her spouse in their business and raising their children. Later on, Sharon worked at Dale Electronics in Yankton until her retirement in 2002.
Family was of the utmost importance to Sharon. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their events and supporting them in everything.
One of Sharon’s many hobbies included quilting, sewing and embroidery. She was an excellent seamstress who sewed her children’s clothing and numerous special occasion dresses. Her next favorite pastime was all things Nebraska Huskers. She was an avid fan and supporter of many Husker sports.
Sharon was a creative person with an artistic eye which is evident in her many collections. Being outdoors was always an enjoyment for Sharon. She loved mowing and other outdoor activities. Listening to music and watching dirt-track racing were some of her other favorites.
Sharon loved Christmas and would go all out in preparing for the time she was able to spend with her family. She frequently volunteered at events at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church.
Sharon is survived by her children, Shelley (Glen) Lammers of Norfolk, Gregory Johns of Osmond and C.J. (Annie) Johns of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren Hannah (Andrew) Diediker of Omaha and their children, Reagan, Ayla, and Elsie, Caleb (Michaela) Lammers of Wayne, Reese Johns of Osmond and Ethan Johns of Washington; step-grandchildren Brandon, Garrett and Riley; and siblings Joann Eisenbeiss, Dean Davison, Larry Davison, Robert “Bob” Davison, Linda Hinrichs and Cinda Behn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Val; siblings Florence Vandersnick and Jim Davison; and an infant sister, Roberta.