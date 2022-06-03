BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sharon Johns, 77, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Sharon Johns died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for John C. Gilman, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Diana L. Krumme, 66, Elwood, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Inurnment graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Elwood Cemetery in Elwood.
RAEVILLE — Services for Jerome J. Starman, 93, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rights by American Legion Post 229, V…
STANTON — Services for David E. Baumert, 72, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy, Veterans of Foreign Wars 3602 a…
O’NEILL — Steven Petersen, 59, O’Neill, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Per his wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary Stover, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gary Stover died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.
Private services and a celebration of life for Genevieve “Jenny” Mossman, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Howser Fillmer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
