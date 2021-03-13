BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sharon Hefner, 68, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Services for Robert J. Brotzel, 90, Aberdeen, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Westport, S.D.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sharon Hefner, 68, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.
STUART — Services for Joan Murphy, 86, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
NELIGH — Services for Timothy H. Storm, 52, Valentine, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Royal Cemetery in Royal.
COLERIDGE — Mrs. Bruce (Linda M. “Litzie”) Meier, 59, Belden, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. No local services are planned at this time.