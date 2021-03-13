You have permission to edit this article.
Sharon Hefner

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sharon Hefner, 68, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.

In other news

Marjorie Summers

NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Robert Brotzel

Services for Robert J. Brotzel, 90, Aberdeen, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Westport, S.D.

Joan Murphy

STUART — Services for Joan Murphy, 86, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Mildred Roland

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Mildred Roland

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Timothy Storm

NELIGH — Services for Timothy H. Storm, 52, Valentine, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Royal Cemetery in Royal.

Linda Meier

COLERIDGE — Mrs. Bruce (Linda M. “Litzie”) Meier, 59, Belden, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. No local services are planned at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

