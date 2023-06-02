NORFOLK — Services for Sharon R. Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sharon Flaskamp died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lisa Schultz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
STUART — Services for John Hladky, 76, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
LINCOLN — Robert J. Ernst, 93, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Private services were conducted at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Roger and Sheryl Barry will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph. Officiating the service will be PMA Dwight Brummels. Burial will be at the Randolph City Cemetery.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Scott Wentling on May 24, 2023, in Madison, S.D., due to complications from a stroke.