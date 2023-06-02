 Skip to main content
Sharon Flaskamp

NORFOLK — Services for Sharon R. Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sharon Flaskamp died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Jean Schmidt

DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.

Lisa Schultz

NORFOLK — Services for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lisa Schultz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Yankton.

Lisa Schultz

NORFOLK — Visitation for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

Gladys Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

John Hladky

STUART — Services for John Hladky, 76, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Robert Ernst

LINCOLN — Robert J. Ernst, 93, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Private services were conducted at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Sheryl Barry

OMAHA — Graveside services for Roger and Sheryl Barry will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Gurney Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Randolph. Officiating the service will be PMA Dwight Brummels. Burial will be at the Randolph City Cemetery.

Christopher Wentling

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Scott Wentling on May 24, 2023, in Madison, S.D., due to complications from a stroke.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

