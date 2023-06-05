Sharon Flaskamp

 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Sherry was born on Sept. 24, 1943, in Genoa to Emery “Hack” and Maralee (Peterson) Wilson. She attended country school in rural Lindsay, graduated from Genoa High School in 1960 and attended college at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Sherry married Ben Flaskamp on Jan. 13, 1963, at the Palestine Baptist Church in St. Edward. The couple were happily married for 60 years. Sherry worked for the Vocational Rehabilitation Center as a secretary for 41 years retiring in 2006.

After retirement, Sherry was active in the community as a substitute teacher as well as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Norfolk Food Pantry.

Sherry was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and participated in the Focus newsletter, as well as the Altar-Guide. She was also a longtime bowler and secretary for several leagues.

Those who know Sherry will remember her big smile and the twinkle in her eyes. No one was a stranger to her, and she always had a kind word to share. She loved spending time with family and attending her grandkids activities. Her friends were important to her as well. They played cards, traveled and lunched together often.

Survivors include her spouse, Ben Flaskamp of Norfolk; children Brenda (Randy) Hupp of O’Neill, Brent (Holly) Flaskamp of Woodlands, Texas, Bruce (Melissa) Flaskamp of Collierville, Tenn.; and five grandchildren: Wilson and Sydney Hupp, Jacob and Ellena Flaskamp and Noah Flaskamp.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Maralee.

Honorary pallbearers will be the five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Lutheran School or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

